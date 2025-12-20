Former City Council Member Mary Sue Rich has died

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala announces the passing of former City Council Member Mary Sue Rich on December 18 at age 85. She was a pioneering figure in Ocala’s history, becoming the first Black woman elected to the City Council in 1995.

Born on Aug. 31, 1940, in Ocala, Rich dedicated much of her life to public service. She served on the Ocala City Council for 24 years until her retirement in 2019, focusing on uplifting underserved communities and developing the West Ocala area.

In recognition of her contributions, the city opened the Rich Community Center at Reed Place in 2023, located at 1821 NW 21st Ave. This facility serves as a space for seniors, youth and families in the West Ocala community.

Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place (The City of Ocala)

Rich’s legacy encompasses her unwavering dedication to public service and her emphasis on enhancing the lives within her community. During her tenure on the City Council, she consistently prioritized equitable development and championed underrepresented groups.

Service arrangements and opportunities for the public to pay their respects will be announced later in coordination with the Rich family.

