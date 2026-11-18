OCALA, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot Tuesday night in Marion Oaks, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the block of Southwest 129th Lane around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. They found an adult man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Major Crimes detectives are conducting the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 9, and we’ll keep you updated as new information comes in from local law enforcement.

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