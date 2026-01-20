Marion County horse trainer accused of animal abuse

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On January 16, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old horse trainer on charges of animal cruelty related to alleged abuse of a Bay Paso Fino horse.

Investigators state they examined video footage in which Benito Cotto Colon was seen kicking the horse multiple times as it showed signs of distress. The owner of the horse, who had employed him for training and care, reported the incident.

Investigators confirmed that in the video, Colon was seen repeatedly kicking the horse in the abdomen four times, and the horse appeared visibly distressed.

McClure found a Facebook post by Colon in which he admitted to being the person in the video. He stated, “The horse nearly threw me off before the video was taken, and I acknowledge that his behavior was not appropriate for horse training,” reflecting his understanding of the inappropriateness of his actions.

After the incident, the MCSO Agriculture Unit, along with a veterinarian, examined the horse. The veterinarian concluded that the horse was in good health despite the abuse it had experienced.

Following the investigation’s conclusion, Colon was found and arrested peacefully at his home. He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

