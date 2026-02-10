Marion County implements mandatory burn ban amid wildfire risk

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Due to dry and windy conditions, Marion County officials have issued a mandatory burn ban effective through February 17.

The ban is to protect the property and safety of residents and visitors. Officials say that outdoor cookers and grills are allowed, but must be attended by a responsible adult at all times.

They also state that commercial land clearing is allowed under certain conditions, following a case-by-case inspection and review.

Residents are advised to dispose of yard debris at recycling centers or the Marion County landfill instead of burning it.

