Marion County teen set on fire: Suspect charged, GoFundMe aids victim’s recovery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old Marion County boy faces a felony charge after he was accused of setting his friend on fire. Bradee Ming is charged with felony aggravated battery following the incident, which was reportedly captured on video.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies said the video shows Ming pouring gasoline on a fire and then onto his friend, who caught fire immediately. The victim ran into a nearby body of water to extinguish the flames and suffered severe burns.

Investigators described the video footage as too graphic to be released in its entirety. Officials confirmed the victim remains in the hospital as he continues to recover from his injuries. The injuries were extensive, necessitating multiple medical procedures since the incident occurred four weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page created to support the victim provided an update on his status and the medical challenges he faces. “The injuries were extensive. Over the past four weeks, this young man has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized, receiving critical and ongoing care,” the GoFundMe page stated. “The road to recovery is far from over.”

