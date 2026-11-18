11 a.m. Update:

DUNNELLON, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has issued an update on the Silver Alert for Barry Allen Toll.

Silver Alert for Barry Allen Toll Law enforcement officials issued a Silver Alert for Barry Allen Toll after a missed well-being check in Dunnellon on November 17, 2026.

The sheriff’s department confirms that Toll has been located. According to the report, he is safe and in good health.

Law enforcement thanks the community for its support.

Original story

Local man missing after failed well-being check in Dunnellon

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Barry Allen Toll after deputies were unable to locate him during a well-being check at his Dunnellon home.

Deputies visited Toll’s residence at 8029 SW 185th Avenue Road and learned he had last been heard from on Oct. 18. According to the sheriff’s office, Toll may be experiencing a mental health or medical issue.

Toll is believed to be traveling in a red 2023 Mazda Miata MX5 with Florida license plate FSIG15. His destination and direction of travel are unknown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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