Police investigating homicide in Ocala; person of interest in custody

OCALA, Fla. — An active police presence is present near SE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue due to a homicide. The roads are temporarily closed while authorities conduct their investigation.

Osceola Middle School underwent a short lockdown as a safety measure during the incident. Local law enforcement has confirmed there is no imminent threat to the community, and one person of interest is now in custody.

Authorities have recommended that residents stay away from the area as they handle the situation.

The police confirmed the area was safe, allowing the lockdown at Osceola Middle School to be lifted.

