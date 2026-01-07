Marion County

Police investigating homicide in Ocala; person of interest in custody

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Ocala Police
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — An active police presence is present near SE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue due to a homicide. The roads are temporarily closed while authorities conduct their investigation.

Osceola Middle School underwent a short lockdown as a safety measure during the incident. Local law enforcement has confirmed there is no imminent threat to the community, and one person of interest is now in custody.

Authorities have recommended that residents stay away from the area as they handle the situation.

The police confirmed the area was safe, allowing the lockdown at Osceola Middle School to be lifted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read