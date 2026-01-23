Two arrested in Marion for impersonating law enforcement in bank burglary

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on Jan. 22 in Marion County. Both face multiple charges, including impersonating a law enforcement officer, related to a burglary at Regions Bank.

The incident happened on December 28, 2025, when Colby Thompson, 48, and Autumn Cashman, 38, allegedly approached a victim at Regions Bank, claiming to be undercover detectives. During the encounter, Thompson is said to have blinded the victim with a flashlight while Cashman stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone.

According to the report, the victim identified fraudulent activity on his bank account later that same day. The charges originated from multiple locations, including Walmart, Dairy Queen, Marathon Gas, and also involved an online purchase at Priority Tire.

Detectives reviewed Walmart and Dairy Queen footage, confirming Thompson and Cashman used the victim’s bank card for transactions.

Law enforcement confirms that both suspects were arrested on Thursday and are now being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

