Water main break leads to boil water advisory issued in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Ocala Water Resources Department issued a boil water advisory on Friday for several southeast neighborhoods following a water main break. The break occurred while a contractor was removing trees in the area.

The advisory affects customers between Southeast Fifth Street and Southeast 12th Street, east of Southeast 17th Avenue and west of Southeast 22nd Avenue. City officials said the break may have contaminated the local drinking water supply.

Residents in the affected area should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, or food prep for at least one minute, then let it cool. Bottled water is recommended until the notice is lifted.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the city performs a bacteriological survey. This testing must confirm that the water meets safety standards and is safe for human consumption before the advisory is cancelled.

The Water Resources Department will notify customers once water conditions have returned to drinking water standards. Residents with questions regarding the advisory can contact the department at 352-351-6772.

