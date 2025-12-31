Marion deputies arrest armed robbery suspect after high-speed chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a wild chase with deputies in Marion County.

Officials said Arnaldo Benitez was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that ended with a PIT maneuver.

The chase began when deputies attempted to pull Benitez over for a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, he was tracked by a sheriff’s helicopter on Highway 441.

Deputies said Benitez was wanted for two armed robberies, including one incident where he shot someone.

