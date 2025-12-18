Mayor Jerry Demings distributes record number of toys at Orange County Toy Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings distributed a record-breaking 13,000 toys today for the Orange County Toy Drive, providing holiday gifts to families in need.

This event marks the 15th year of the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to support families during the holiday season.

Five families had the opportunity to shop for toys alongside Demings. One parent noted, “We are truly thankful for the generosity that allows our children to enjoy this holiday season.”

