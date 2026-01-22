Medal of Honor recipient and his son organize 5K run & walk to support veterans in need

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Melvin Morris, a Medal of Honor recipient who survived two combat deployments to Vietnam, has lived a lifetime of service.

In 2024, Morris suffered a stroke that nearly claimed his life. Instead of slowing down, he found a new mission — helping veterans who are struggling right here at home.

Together with his son, Maurice Morris, they’re organizing the Medal of Honor 5K Run, an event designed to raise money and awareness for veterans facing homelessness and financial hardship.

Maurice Morris told Eyewitness News, “I spoke with the Medal of Honor Society and said, ‘Why can’t we start a run and help raise funds for veterans? And help them with homelessness and economic struggles. And they said, that’d be a good idea.”

The inaugural 5K run and walk will take place March 14 at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center in Merritt Island. Proceeds will support veteran-focused nonprofits and help fund local scholarships for students in the area.

The Brevard Homeless Coalition estimates roughly 1,000 people are experiencing homelessness across the county. About 8 percent are veterans.

Amber Carroll, executive director of the Brevard Homeless Coalition, says rising housing costs are pushing more people into crisis.

“A lot of people are just having a really hard time,” Carroll said. “The housing costs and lack of available housing are directly connected to what we’re seeing.”

The Brevard Homeless Coalition is in the process of conducting a point-in-time homeless count to get a one-day snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the county.

Registration is still open for the Medal of Honor 5K Run & Walk.

https://veteransmemorialcenter.org/medal-of-honor-5k-registration-form/

