KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Swords, armor and a steel cage will come together when Armored MMA brings its full-contact combat competition to Osceola Heritage Park next month.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, through Ticketmaster.

What is armored MMA?

The competition combines sword fighting, striking, grappling and takedowns, with fighters wearing medieval-style armor and using steel weapons inside a cage.

Organizers describe the bouts as unscripted competitions rather than theatrical performances. Fighters can win by knockout, technical knockout or decision, according to the event announcement.

The league says it held 13 events nationwide in 2025 and announced plans for more than 20 events in 2026.

How to attend

Silver Spurs Arena is at 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee.

The announcement did not include ticket prices. Additional event information is available through Osceola Heritage Park and Armored MMA.

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