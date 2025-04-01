Meet Kissimmee’s new police chief Tuesday night

KISSIMMEE, Fla. —



The City of Kissimmee is inviting residents and business owners to a meet-and-greet event for its new police chief.

Chief Charles Broadway will be sworn into office Tuesday evening.

Before that happens, city leaders will host a reception where folks can engage with Broadway and get to learn a little about his vision for the community.

City leaders selected Broadway in March to lead the department.

He brings 29 years of law enforcement experience to the role, most recently as Clermont’s police chief, where he led since 2012.

Broadway also served as a special agent supervisor with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He will serve as the Kissimmee’s 35th police chief, replacing Betty Holland, who resigned in November.

Broadway’s meet-and-greet will happen at Kissimmee Civic Center located at 201 East Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee.

It starts at 5 p.m.

Broadway’s swearing-in ceremony will follow at 6 p.m.

