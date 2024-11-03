ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — MEGACON Orlando is back and returning to the Orange County Convention Center for an exciting weekend packed with celebrity guests, incredible cosplay, interactive activities, and unique experiences.

MEGACON Orlando is the Southeast’s premier event celebrating all things pop culture including movies, TV, comics, cosplay, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime and gaming.

For the first time ever, MEGACON Orlando will host the Masters of Cosplay Grand Finale (featuring 2024 qualifier winners) at the show in February. Cosplay award-winners from all over North America will compete for the grand prize of $10,000.

MEGACON Orlando returns for weekend filled with celebs, cosplay and new experiences

MEGACON is also home to the 2025 Masters of Cosplay Sunshine Qualifier. At MEGACON, cosplay fantasies come true, and the opportunities are limitless.

Fans can connect with professional cosplayers, dive into the craft of cosplay, and showcase their own costumes as they walk the Cosplay Red Carpet.

Fans can also look forward to endless amounts of cosplay related-programming and themed meet-ups all weekend long.

This year, MEGACON Orlando welcomes stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who, House of the Dragon), Alicia Silverstone , The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Candice Patton (Iris West), Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), Danielle Panabaker (Killer Frost), Carlos Valdes (Vibe), John Wesley Shipp (Henry Allen); Smallville stars Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), and Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang); Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass).

Also on hand, iconic martial artist known for his role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, Dolph Lundgren; and Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent) and Bitsie Tulloch (Lois Lane).

For comic book enthusiasts, world renowned Comic Creators will also be on site. A full list of attending comic creators can be found here, with more to come. These amazing artists will be hosting workshops and panels, meeting fans, and drawing all weekend long.

MEGACON Orlando will take place at the Orange County Convention Center from Feb. 6-9.

