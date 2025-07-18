Melbourne Airport Authority approves purchase for major expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Orlando International Airport is gearing up for major growth.

The Airport Authority Board recently approved the purchase of a 176-acre parcel intended for future development — a move that now awaits final approval from Melbourne City Council.

Melissa Naughton, the airport’s Assistant Director of Business Development & Marketing, emphasized the airport’s economic impact.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport Melbourne Orlando International Airport is gearing up for major growth. (WFTV staff)

“We’re a $3.1 billion annually economic generator for the area. We have 20,000 people on our campus every day and so we want to keep that going,” Naughton told WFTV.

She added that the airport doesn’t want to have to turn business away.

“Our inventory was dwindling, so this was very important for us to acquire this property. In fact, it’s been part of our plan since we did our original master plan many, many years ago.”

Melbourne Orlando International Airport Melbourne Orlando International Airport is gearing up for major growth. (WFTV staff)

The airport already hosts major tenants such as Northrop Grumman, Dassault Falcon Jet, Embraer, STS, and Collins Aerospace.

The airport aims to finalize the land deal by September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group