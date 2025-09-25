Melbourne officials vote against renaming road for Charlie Kirk

MELBOURNE, Fla. — City officials in Melbourne voted against a proposal to rename Cypress Street after the late conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The proposal to rename the street was put forward by Mayor Paul Alfrey, who advocated for the change.

Council members cited Kirk’s lack of ties to the area as a primary reason for voting against the proposal. They also noted that local heroes have not been honored with a street name.

The decision came after a heated discussion among city officials Wednesday night.

Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31 years old.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, plus weapon and obstruction charges.

