Millions have already voted in Florida with 1 week until Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people in Florida have already cast their ballots, with one week to go until Election Day.

Elections officials in Seminole County said nearly a third of its residents have already voted.

So far, more than 2.5 million people have voted early, in person, in Florida.

Read: If someone votes by mail, then dies before Election Day, does their ballot still count?

And about 2.1 million others have voted by mail.

However, nearly 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned.

Read: Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot

Here’s where you can find out more about early voting based on where you live:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group