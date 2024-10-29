Local

Millions have already voted in Florida with 1 week until Election Day

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people in Florida have already cast their ballots, with one week to go until Election Day.

Elections officials in Seminole County said nearly a third of its residents have already voted.

So far, more than 2.5 million people have voted early, in person, in Florida.

And about 2.1 million others have voted by mail.

However, nearly 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned.

Here’s where you can find out more about early voting based on where you live:

