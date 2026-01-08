Minneapolis ICE shooting: Florida lawmakers weigh in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congressional leaders from Florida aren’t holding back when it comes to Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman during an operation in the city.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla, did not mince words on X (formerly Twitter):

“The video evidence is clear: An ICE agent murdered a woman in Minnesota.

This is the direct result of Donald Trump unleashing ICE to terrorize our communities."

The video evidence is clear: An ICE agent murdered a woman in Minnesota.



This is the direct result of Donald Trump unleashing ICE to terrorize our communities. pic.twitter.com/Fa0OmghMnJ — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 7, 2026

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla, had a very different take on the shooting incident:

“Today’s tragic incident in Minneapolis was sadly inevitable. Radical politicians have spent years vilifying law enforcement and inflaming hostility toward officers doing their jobs. Assaults on police are up 1,300%, and death threats up 8,000%. This dangerous rhetoric puts lives at risk—which is exactly why I introduced the HALO Act, to give officers the buffer zone they need to keep everyone and their communities safe."

Today’s tragic incident in Minneapolis was sadly inevitable. Radical politicians have spent years vilifying law enforcement and inflaming hostility toward officers doing their jobs. Assaults on police are up 1,300%, and death threats up 8,000%. This dangerous rhetoric puts lives… — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) January 7, 2026

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla, posted his thoughts on X, echoing Frost’s commentary:

“Unacceptable. ICE agents killed a woman in Minneapolis—yet another incident of violent overreach by them.

As the Trump Admin continues sowing chaos and division, we will use everything in our power to hold them accountable and demand justice."

Unacceptable. ICE agents killed a woman in Minneapolis—yet another incident of violent overreach by them.



As the Trump Admin continues sowing chaos and division, we will use everything in our power to hold them accountable and demand justice. https://t.co/VdJS2ZEdG8 — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) January 7, 2026

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla, made it clear he supports ICE:

“I stand firmly with the ICE officers and law enforcement who work every day under difficult and dangerous conditions to keep our communities safe. Threats or violence against those who uphold our nation’s law must stop.”

I stand firmly with the ICE officers and law enforcement who work every day under difficult and dangerous conditions to keep our communities safe. Threats or violence against those who uphold our nation’s law must stop. — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) January 7, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group