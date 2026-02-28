‘Miracle Matt’ reunites with the Orlando firefighters who saved his life

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orange County man nicknamed “Miracle Matt” was reunited this week with the firefighters who saved his life almost a dozen years ago.

Matt Manzari survived a life-threatening electric shock in 2014 while trimming trees for a church.

The incident occurred when Manzari struck a power line, resulting in severe burns across his entire body.

The reunion marks more than a decade since the close call that changed his life.

Despite the severity of the burns and the intensity of the shock, Manzari remained conscious until emergency personnel reached the scene.

First responders provided critical care that allowed him to survive the injuries.

Since recovering from the accident, Manzari has established a career as a motivational speaker.

He now travels across the country to share the story of his survival and recovery from the life-changing incident.

