Miss United States asks for restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills, court documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. — The reigning Miss United States has filed a petition for a restraining order against congressman Cory Mills, court documents show.

In the petition, filed in Columbia County, Lindsey Langston cites dating violence. A judge in that circuit has now ordered both Langston and Mills to attend a hearing scheduled for later this month.

The filling comes as Mills’ attorney, Aaron Delgado, spoke out for the first time on Thursday. “That suggestion that somehow, he’s going to release a sex video is a complete fabrication,” Delgado said. The attorney, who did not deny the messages were indeed sent by his client, claimed the texts were taken out of context. “It’s clear that whoever picked those messages selected what messages to include,” he said.

An incident report filed with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows that Langston claimed the congressman threatened to release intimate videos and photos of her as she started to date other people. According to the document, the two had a relationship that ended in February of 2025.

“Is it illegal to release pornographic content without someone’s consent? Yes. That’s what’s called revenge porn,” said Orlando defense attorney Adam Pollack. “However, threatening to do that is not a crime under that statute.”

The debate, however, is deeper than that. That’s because the act of threatening to release such images in order to force someone to do or not do something, could bring the case out of the concept of revenge porn and into extortion. “Allegedly she has text messages from him allegedly saying if you see someone else, I will release these photos. If that is the truth, then that could be extortion,” Pollack said.

Mills has not been charged with any crime and has denied the allegations against him in this case.

As a general rule, when you’re able to prepare an ex parte injunction— a one-sided attack— you’re going to lead with your absolute best evidence. In this case, the judge fully rejected the accusations and found them insufficient to support any of the allegations.



Once again,… pic.twitter.com/BznKReBaPm — Rep. Cory Mills 🇺🇸 (@RepMillsPress) August 8, 2025

