Missing Child Alert issued for Apopka teen

APOPKA, Fla. — State officials have issued a Missing Child Alert for an Orange County girl.

Savannah Singer, 14, was last seen on Wednesday in Apopka, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Singer is described as:

5′3″ tall

130 lbs.

Brown hair

Brown eyes

FDLE said her last known location was the 2200 block of Emerald Springs Drive.

Officials said she could be in the Winter Garden area.

Singer was last seen wearing:

Oversized grey shirt

Red checkered pajama pants

White shoes

May be wearing a grey backpack

Investigators also said Savannah has scars on her left arm.

FDLE has asked that anyone with tips on the child’s whereabouts contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or call 911.

