Mobile home park still underwater days after heavy rains

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a mobile home park in Wildwood say they’re still towing stalled cars out of the property and wading through several inches of water days after the community was inundated by a severe storm.

The Villager RV Park has never been a problem area for flooding, minus a small part of the low-lying back of the property.

This time, everywhere but the highest parts of the lot are submerged. Residents blamed a construction site next door, which they said blocked a culvert that usually drains the water.

“We have more rain coming, and that just means that the water is going to get higher and higher,” Jeniffer Consiglio said. “People going to be without a home.”

The property manager, Kevin Sams, wasn’t as quick to blame the site and said the developer denied the accusation.

However, he noted it was the first time he’d ever seen the water behave this way.

As Sams spoke, a crew from FDOT checked out the culvert and said they would see if there was any obvious reason the water wasn’t draining.

Later in the day, Sams said Wildwood officials visited the property and promised to find a fix.

WFTV reached out to Wildwood leaders for comment but did not hear back Wednesday.

“The only difference between this year and any other year prior is this new project next door,” he said. “If this is happening just from a storm, it does concern us as to what would happen when the next hurricane comes through.”

