Mobile mammogram screening event coming to Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County is hosting mobile mammogram screenings on Oct. 17.

The event will be held at the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, located at 400 W. Airport Blvd. in Sanford.

Free and low-cost breast and cervical exams will be provided on the mobile bus for women who qualify.

Qualifying women must meet each of the following criteria:

Ages 40-64

Household income is less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level

Have no health insurance to cover the cost of a clinical breast exam, mammogram, or Pap smear

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 407-665-3185.

The event is in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group