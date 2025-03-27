‘Modern dive’ sports bar and liquor store combo comes to Clermont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lake County is set to welcome a new hospitality concept combining Mullets Sports Bar with a liquor store called RS Liquors, short for Roasted Spirit Liquors.

The establishment, located at 732 W. Montrose St. in downtown Clermont, aims to offer a unique experience with a “business in the front, party in the back” theme, referencing the mullet-style haircut.

“There’s literally a door in the front of the liquor store that says ‘Business,’ and another door that says ‘Party,’” co-owner Frankie Liz said.

