0 Month later, few details released about Delany Park woman's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s been about four weeks since a 39-year-old mother was found dead in her home on Copeland Drive near Delaney Park and police have released very little information.

Crimeline flyers are still up in the neighborhood and residents said they want answers in Shanti Cooper-Tronnes’ death.

“It’s very sad and disturbing in a neighborhood like this. We’ve never seen anything like that,” said Kim Sachse.

Cooper-Tronnes’ family members said her husband found her in the shower, beaten with a gash on her head.

Police have not confirmed that’s what happened and have remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

The 911 calls were answered on a non-emergency line.

The caller told the dispatcher, “I found her. She’s not breathing.”

Family members said the caller was Cooper-Tronnes’ husband.



"My wife is concerned. She wants to lock the doors, she wants to have it patrolled, but I don't feel it's that," said resident Jonathan Toothman.

He believes it’s an isolated incident and isn’t too concerned, but others want answers.

"I think the main concern is there's still a reward out on the lawn and no one is saying anything so we don't know what the circumstances are,” said Sachse.

Even though there has not been an arrest, the police chief believes there is no threat to the neighborhood.



