More security cameras installed at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More 24-hour surveillance cameras are now in place in Daytona Beach, with the latest set being installed on Main Street and State Road A1A.

The new cameras were another layer of protection for the Bike Week crowds. Police kept a close eye on people through the camera lenses that streamed live video back to their substation off Seabreeze Boulevard.

This is the second phase of a bigger project for police and the city.

The push for more security measures first began in 2022 after a couple was stabbed to death while walking home from Bike Week.

The stabbings were followed by multiple shootings and other issues outside Seabreeze businesses.

Several cameras were installed on the street two years later.

The city added four more cameras around Main Street this year. They are located at Halifax Avenue, Peninsula Drive, State Road A1A and the Main Street bridge.

The real-time camera investment was paid for with Daytona Beach Commissioner Ren Strickland’s American Rescue Plan funds.

The next round of cameras around Main Street will be placed on Wild Olive Avenue, Oleander Street and Grandview Avenue.

