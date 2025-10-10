More than 20 pounds of cocaine washes ashore in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — More than 20 pounds of cocaine were found washed ashore on Hammock Beach in Flagler County.

Deputies said a dog walker spotted a suspicious bag Thursday night and mistook the substance for snow.

Upon testing, investigators confirmed the substance was cocaine.

The origin of the cocaine remains unknown, and there are currently no details on any suspects or arrests related to the discovery.

“We are working with the DEA to determine the source of the cocaine,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend and thank the resident that called us so we could get this poison off the beach. If you see any suspicious packages on the beach call 386-313-4911. Do not touch it or take it. You could be arrested or worse, like a Cartel coming after you.”

