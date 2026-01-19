More than 700 manatees spotted at Blue Spring State Park over weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As recent cold fronts drop the temperatures in Central Florida, hundreds of manatees are seeking warmer waters.

Around 735 manatees gathered at Blue Spring State Park on Saturday as the chilly winter weather settled over Florida.

The manatees seek refuge in the spring, where the water temperature is 72 degrees.

Manatees, also known as sea cows, are large marine mammals that thrive in warmer waters.

With temperatures dropping in surrounding areas, the warmer springs offer a cozy environment for them, allowing them to conserve energy while resting.

The number of manatees at Blue Spring State Park varies by season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group