More than five thousand volunteers assembled 1,004,124 meals to support local food pantries

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County held a U.S. Hunger Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event, where 5,233 volunteers packed 1,004,124 meals for local food pantries.

The event was held at the Orange County Convention Center to tackle food insecurity in the community. Each prepared meal will be distributed to food pantries throughout Central Florida, helping individuals and families in need.

The involvement of 5,233 volunteers truly shows how a community comes together to fight hunger.

Orange County inspiringly encouraged local residents to take part, all supporting a cause that helps thousands of people in need.

