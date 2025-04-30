Local

Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The end of April will be mostly sunny and warm in Central Florida.

Due to Atlantic winds, afternoon highs at our beaches will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Inland, temperatures will be warmer, reaching highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will become warmer, with highs approaching 90 in many areas.

A weakening front will stall nearby over the weekend, providing us with a good chance for some much-needed rain.

