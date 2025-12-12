Local

Mother of missing girl faces new charges

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Missing child in Florida Investigators say Gabrielle "Gabby" Terrelonge, 10, was last seen in June in Orlando. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Passha Davis, the mother of missing 10-year-old Gabby Terrelonge, has been charged with concealing the location of a minor and providing false information to law enforcement.

Gabby Terrelonge was last seen near the Florida Mall in June, but her father reported her missing in October. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently held without bond in Broward County Jail.

Court records indicate that Davis refused to appear at her arraignment on December 8. Prior to these new charges, she had been charged with child neglect without bodily harm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read