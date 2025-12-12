Mother of missing girl faces new charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Passha Davis, the mother of missing 10-year-old Gabby Terrelonge, has been charged with concealing the location of a minor and providing false information to law enforcement.

Gabby Terrelonge was last seen near the Florida Mall in June, but her father reported her missing in October. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently held without bond in Broward County Jail.

Court records indicate that Davis refused to appear at her arraignment on December 8. Prior to these new charges, she had been charged with child neglect without bodily harm.

