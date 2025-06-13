Mother shown video of son being shot, killed by Titusville police

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a man shot and killed by Titusville police in February watched body camera and dash camera video from the night he died.

Samantha Charles wouldn’t say what exactly she saw in the video.

The state attorney’s office found that Titusville police were lawful when fatally shooting Tri-Marea Charles.

The office says Charles started a violent confrontation with one officer, picked up a handgun he had dropped, then ran toward another officer and a neighboring home.

The family says they shouldn’t have waited this long to see the video.

“It’s been four long months to get the footage to get answers to what happened to my son. and today I still don’t have closure for my baby,” Charles said through tears.

Attorney Natalie Jackson said, “One thing that we want to say is that four months is too long for a video to be released. we’re calling on statewide reforms that videos are released within 15 days.”

Titusville police are expected to release the video to the public Friday.

