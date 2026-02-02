Motorcycle catches fire during 130 mph joyride on I-4, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said a 19-year-old Orlando man was arrested after going around 130 mph on Interstate 4.

Officials said Najier Tyrique Haines was taken into custody near Davenport and faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and fleeing to elude.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday on I-4.

A deputy clocked Haines going 130 mph in a 65-mph zone on a black Honda motorcycle.

The deputy initially activated emergency lights and a siren to conduct a traffic stop.

However, officials said the deputy chose to deactivate the equipment and did not pursue the motorcycle due to the rider’s reckless behavior and other circumstances at the time.

Officials said Haines was arrested after he pulled over on the side of the interstate because his motorcycle caught fire.

The fire scene was located a few miles down the road from the deputy’s original position.

Haines was taken into custody and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, reckless driving, and fleeing to elude.

