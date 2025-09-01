Local

Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into truck’s boat trailer in Daytona Beach

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash from over the weekend.

The crash happened around 9:16 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 92 and Educators Road in Volusia County, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old man from Daytona Beach, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from De Leon Springs, was carrying three passengers, all of whom were uninjured.

According to the initial report, the motorcycle collided with the rear left of the pickup truck’s attached boat trailer, causing the motorcycle to veer off the roadway onto a grassy median.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

