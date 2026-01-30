Motorcyclist dies after crashing on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened Thursday night near the ramp to eastbound State Road 528.

State troopers said the driver was heading southbound and lost control of his bike at a curve in the road shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The driver, 22, of Cocoa, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

