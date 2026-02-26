Mount Dora police officer rescues woman from alligator-infested lake after boat crash

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Mount Dora police officer is being called a hero after saving a woman on Lake Dora.

Mount Dora police Officer Brandon Buzard rescued a woman and six other people following a violent boat crash over the weekend.

Buzard was off duty when he heard a loud crash and rushed to the water to assist those involved in the accident.

As he arrived, Buzard discovered a woman pinned underwater between the two vessels.

The officer jumped into the lake, pulled the woman free and helped her back to the shore.

Buzard assisted the woman’s husband and several others who were involved in the accident.

The woman eventually regained consciousness while safely out of the water.

The rescue occurred in a lake that is known to have alligators.

Buzard said that he was close enough to hear an alligator while he was in the water, but didn’t see it.

