Much-needed rain headed to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is expected to see widespread rain on Friday evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Most areas will receive about half an inch of rain, though some isolated locations could see totals exceeding one inch.

The incoming weather system follows a period of warm conditions across the area.

While the morning begins with mild temperatures, the cold front will bring significant changes to the forecast by Friday night.

Friday morning will begin with mild conditions, with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

The weather will remain warm throughout the afternoon.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

