multi-vehicle accident on i-75 northbound in ocala results in lane closures

OCALA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle accident on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 352 in Ocala, Florida, has led to the closure of all northbound lanes as of 5:40 p.m. today.
The incident involved an overturned semi-truck, which was initially traveling southbound before a tire failure caused it to veer into oncoming traffic.
The semi-truck landed on a Honda Civic, resulting in trauma alerts for its two occupants, who were transported to the hospital.
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the accident at approximately 3:49 p.m., discovering that all three lanes of I-75 Northbound were blocked.
The overturned semi-truck, which was transporting corn, rested on top of the Honda Civic that was traveling northbound.
Three other semi-trucks were involved in the incident. One semi impacted the rear of the overturned truck and came to a stop north of the main incident scene, while the other two semis were involved in a rear-end collision.
Emergency services, including Ocala Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Road Rangers, and Marion County Fire Rescue, arrived on the scene to assist with traffic control and emergency services.
A diesel spill of approximately 350 gallons occurred due to the rupture of one of the overturned semi-truck’s saddle tanks, prompting notification to the state warning point.
Motorists attempting to access I-75 Northbound from SR 200 and SR 40 are being redirected, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group