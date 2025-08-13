multi-vehicle accident on i-75 northbound in ocala results in lane closures

OCALA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle accident on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 352 in Ocala, Florida, has led to the closure of all northbound lanes as of 5:40 p.m. today.

The incident involved an overturned semi-truck, which was initially traveling southbound before a tire failure caused it to veer into oncoming traffic.

The semi-truck landed on a Honda Civic, resulting in trauma alerts for its two occupants, who were transported to the hospital.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the accident at approximately 3:49 p.m., discovering that all three lanes of I-75 Northbound were blocked.

The overturned semi-truck, which was transporting corn, rested on top of the Honda Civic that was traveling northbound.

Three other semi-trucks were involved in the incident. One semi impacted the rear of the overturned truck and came to a stop north of the main incident scene, while the other two semis were involved in a rear-end collision.

Emergency services, including Ocala Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Road Rangers, and Marion County Fire Rescue, arrived on the scene to assist with traffic control and emergency services.

A diesel spill of approximately 350 gallons occurred due to the rupture of one of the overturned semi-truck’s saddle tanks, prompting notification to the state warning point.

Motorists attempting to access I-75 Northbound from SR 200 and SR 40 are being redirected, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice.

