Mural in historic downtown painted over after artist claims design was copied

APOPKA, Fla. — A mural in the historic downtown area, unveiled last week, has been painted over after an artist accused it of being nearly identical to her work.

The mural, created as part of a project by the non-profit Main Street Apopka, received social media criticism after another artist highlighted the similarities to her own mural.

The city issued a statement attributing the mural project to Main Street Apopka. When contacted about the situation, Main Street Apopka told us, “We have no statement available at this time.”

Following the controversy, the city is now reviewing its funding agreement with the non-profit to address the issue.

The identity of the artist who claimed her work was copied, along with the specific details of both murals, remains unclear.

