NASA accelerates Artemis Moon program

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As teams prepare to launch Artemis II, a ten-day flight around the Moon with astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen—NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced plans to accelerate future missions.

Artemis III, now scheduled for 2027, will test systems in low Earth orbit and prepare for Artemis IV lunar landings in 2028.

NASA plans to standardize its rocket fleet, increase launch cadence, and aim for at least one Moon landing each year thereafter.

Engineers are currently addressing a helium flow issue on Artemis II’s rocket to keep the mission on track for its earliest launch opportunity in April.

NASA’s partners, including commercial lander teams from SpaceX and Blue Origin, are aligned to support the faster schedule, ensuring the U.S. returns astronauts to the Moon and establishes a sustainable presence.

