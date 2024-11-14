Nasa astronaut Suni Williams puts health rumors to rest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — During an interview with the New England Sports Network this week, NASA astronaut Suni Williams said, “There’s some rumors around outside there that I’m losing weight and stuff. No, I’m actually right at the same amount.”

Williams launched to the International Space Station on June 5th with fellow NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore on the first crewed flight of the Boeing Starliner.

But, when spacecraft issues cropped up on that flight test, NASA decided Butch and Suni would remain aboard the ISS and return home this coming February as part of Crew-9.

Read: Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Sara unlikely to make it to the Gulf of Mexico

This is Williams third trip to space.

“I think things shift around quite a bit. You know, there’s you probably heard of a fluid shift where folks in space, you know, their heads look a little bit bigger because the fluid evens out along the body,” Williams. “But now, you know, Butch and I have been up here for a number of months. We’ve been on the workout gear. We’ve got a bike, we got a treadmill, and we got weightlifting equipment.”

Read: Cheez-It unveils ‘Cheez Wheelz’ food truck for college football tailgates

“All NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are in good health, said NASA’s Chief Health and Medical Officer. “The crew’s health is regularly monitored by dedicated flight surgeons on Earth, and they have an individual diet and fitness regime to ensure they remain healthy throughout their expeditions.”

Read: Want to ride a float during Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration? Here’s how

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group