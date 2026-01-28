NASA plane makes fiery, emergency landing

A NASA research plane had to make a hard landing when its landing gear failed to deploy.

The incident happened near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

NASA has stated that a mechanical issue caused the emergency landing and has begun an investigation to determine the specifics of the problem.

Fortunately, both individuals on board were not injured.

