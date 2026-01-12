NASA races to bring ailing Crew-11 astronaut home

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA crews are working hard to bring a sick astronaut back to Earth safely.

NASA leaders will share more details on Monday about the first-of-its-kind mission update.

Officials confirmed last week that NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission crew will return to Earth this week after one of the crew members experienced a medical issue in orbit.

NASA is planning to hold a change in command ceremony on Monday afternoon with NASA astronaut Mike Fincke transferring command of Expedition 74 to Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

Crew-11 is preparing to depart the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Following the departure, Fincke, along with NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, will splash down off the coast of California on Thursday.

NASA and SpaceX are currently monitoring weather conditions in the splashdown zones, which appear to be favorable for the return journey.

Specific details regarding this medical issue are not being disclosed out of respect for the individual’s privacy.

