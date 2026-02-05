NASA Reauthorization Act of 2026 Clears House Committee

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new NASA authorization bill aimed at providing long-term stability for the nation’s space program is moving forward.

On Wednesday, the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee unanimously approved the NASA Reauthorization Act of 2026.

The proposed legislation reaffirms support for NASA’s Moon-to-Mars missions, including the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, while expanding opportunities for commercial partnerships as the agency returns to deep space.

The bill also encourages NASA to work more closely with private companies on STEM education outreach, strengthening the pipeline for future aerospace jobs.

U.S. Congressman Mike Haridopolos, who represents Florida’s 8th Congressional District and chairs the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, says the legislation is critical for the region’s growing space economy.

Haridopolos told us, “It’s really important to have a NASA reauthorization bill because it provides stability for NASA and our entire space agency as we look not just to the public sector but the private sector as well. SpaceX, Blue Origin, so many different companies that are growing in our community want that stability.”

The bill also reaffirms support for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

Haridopolos says accountability standards are essential as NASA works with commercial partners on future lunar landings.

Congress recently approved a $24.4 billion NASA budget, signed by President Trump.

The Senate must work on its own version of the bill. Congressman Haridopolos said, “We’re optimistic that the Senate, though it moves at a little slower pace as designed by the Founding Fathers, we’ll embrace our proposal. If we need to negotiate a bit, we’re happy to do so. But we need to make Washington work again. That’s good for our economy and it’s great for the Brevard County jobs and the jobs across the state that are being created by NASA and all the private sector companies that are associated with it in winning the space race.”

