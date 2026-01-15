NASA to roll out Artemis II rocket this weekend ahead of next moon mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is taking a big step toward its next moon mission.

The Artemis II rocket is set to roll out to the launch pad this Saturday at Kennedy Space Center.

The massive Space Launch System rocket will make a 12-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39-B.

It’s a major milestone for the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years.

If everything goes smoothly, NASA could launch as soon as February.

Artemis II will be a crewed flight around the moon, with a landing planned at another future date.

