NASA, SpaceX Crew-12 rocket launch rescheduled for second time this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The next crewed rocket launch from Florida keeps getting pushed back.

SpaceX has delayed the launch of the Crew-12 mission for the second time this week due to elevated winds along the flight path.

The mission is now scheduled to lift off at 5:15 a.m. Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The delay follows earlier weather concerns that forced the company to reschedule the flight from its original window earlier in the week.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft assigned to the mission has a history of previous orbital flights. It previously supported the Crew-4, Ax-2, Ax-three and Crew-9 missions.

The launch will mark the second flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission. The booster was previously used to launch a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to return to Earth and land on Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

While aboard the orbiting laboratory, the crew members are scheduled to conduct new research experiments.

SpaceX says these studies are designed to prepare for future human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and provide scientific benefits for people on Earth.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group