NASA, SpaceX Crew-12 set to launch from Florida this week

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning.

The four-person crew will depart from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch comes after the Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded the SpaceX Falcon 9 fleet last week.

The agency issued the grounding order after a rocket experienced an issue after launching from California.

The four Crew-12 astronauts are currently in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center.

This isolation period is a standard safety procedure to ensure the health of the crew before they board the space station.

The mission commander stated that the crew has spent the last several days completing final preparations for the flight.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

