National School Choice Week highlights educational shift as more public schools could close

ORLANDO, Fla. — The landscape of education is changing. Parents have multiple options regarding where they choose to send their kids to school.

This is being highlighted during National School Choice Week.

“They can choose whatever is best for their child’s individual learning needs, so their child can be successful, myself included,” Michelle Archival, a local parent, said.

Archival said she has recently been considering all schooling options for her daughter.

“There’s a lot of bullying,” Archival said. “There’s mental health issues going on in the schools because of the bullying. I think being online is definitely good, that parents are there, it’s a controlled environment.”

Since the introduction of Florida’s Step-Up School Voucher Program, we’ve seen an educational shift.

“Covenant Journey Academy is an online K-12 Christian academy that’s available 24/7, 365, anywhere in the world, anytime, on your schedule,” Mat Staver, the academy’s founder, said.

He said with schooling options like this, students have access to a wide range of curriculum and flexibility.

“Not everyone is programed the same way,” Staver said. “Some people do better with morning studies, some do better with afternoon studies, we’re not on the same time clock. Parents need to have choices.”

This comes as Channel 9 has learned more school closures may be unavoidable for Orange County Public Schools. The superintendent told the board this is not the end of the discussion about closing schools.

As of now, hundreds of students who do not attend one of the seven Orange County schools already slated for consolidation next year will be rezoned to a different school.

The district said it largely blames enrollment losses on the increased use of the state-funded vouchers, as well as declining birth rates and the nation’s immigration crackdown.

The district issued the following statement Wednesday to Channel 9:

“OCPS strongly believes in school choice and is proud to offer some of the best options in central Florida. Our district provides rigorous, high quality, theme based programs from STEM and aviation to Cambridge, international studies, law, finance, and the arts, many of which are award winning Magnet Schools of Distinction. Families can choose pathways that match their children’s interests and goals, all within OCPS.”

In the meantime, OCPS hopes to speak more with the community about the declining enrollment and steps leaders can take to keep kids in public schools.

If you are considering an alternative, here is more information about Covenant Journey Academy.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group