Near record heat continues after the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat wave continued on to close out the weekend and the warmth is expected to start the work week.

We will see just a few clouds tonight, with warm conditions continuing. Expect morning lows in the mid-70s.

More near-record warmth is expected for Monday. We will again see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-90s. A very stray sprinkle will be possible in the p.m. hours, but most will stay dry.

Even warmer temperatures look likely for Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the mid- and upper 90s, with dry conditions.

Midweek will bring slightly cooler weather. Wednesday will likely see a blend of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-90s.

A cold front arrives Thursday, finally ending the heat wave across the area. A few showers will also be possible, with highs in the low 90s.

Cooler temps will continue to move in for Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

More moisture does return for Memorial Day weekend, with scattered showers and a few storms are expected.

